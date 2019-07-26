Post her ‘incredible’ gold rush in the last three weeks, ace Indian sprinter Hima Das is once again in the news but for a different reason this time. Hima has been the talk of the town ever since she clinched five back-to-back gold medals inside a month on his European tourney. With these consistent performances, the young quarter-miler has taken the whole nation by surprise and has established a name for herself in the track and field discipline.

After her success on the tracks, the Assamese athlete has now found a new way to win hearts s on social media. In the latest video which is doing rounds on the internet, Hima can be seen perfecting her culinary skills. In the video clip, the 19-year-old can be seen preparing an Assamese-style dal inside her hotel room in Europe. She also said in the video that “people went crazy after eating the dal”, the aroma of which had filled her room on Sunday.

WATCH HERE:



Also fondly known as the ‘Dhing Express’, Hima said in the video that she and another Indian athlete Saritaben Gayakwad went to the market on Saturday and bought the sauce-pan and all the things required for preparing the dish. She used an induction cooktop.

Away from home, it gave her a different feeling altogether. She ended the video with “Mon jai” (which in Assamese roughly means ‘I feel like’.

Hima’s latest gold came on July 20 in Prague where she clocked a season-best time of 52.09 seconds to win the gold in 400m at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix.

Earlier on July 17 , Hima had won the gold in 200m at the Tabor Athletics Meet. In her first competitive 200m race of the year on July 2, Hima had clocked 23.65 seconds to win gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland.

Then on July 8, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland. Braving a sore back, the Assam runner had clocked 23.97 seconds to win the gold while Kerala runner V.K. Vismaya had grabbed silver with a timing of 24.06 seconds.

On July 13, she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic with a time of 23.43 seconds.