India pacer Deepak Chahar has hit a purple patch as he scalped his second hat-trick in a span of three days. Turning up for Rajasthan in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Chahar picked up a hat-trick to rattle Vidarbha on Tuesday. He ended with astounding figures of four for 18 in his three overs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash to reduce Vidarbha to 99 for nine in 13 overs before rain interrupted play. While Chahar ended with four wickets, Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Chandrapal Chundawat and Aniket Choudhary picked up a wicket apiece.

Rathod, Nag and Nalkande were his three scalps. Earlier on Sunday, he became the first Indian male bowler to bag a hat-trick in T20Is. He finished with surreal figures of six for seven in his 3.2 overs which helped India to a 30-run win over Bangladesh. Chahar has moved 88 slots to bag the 42nd position in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings.

After the game, an elated Chahar admitted that he had not thought of this even in his dreams and felt his hard work finally paid off.

Explaining the strategy, he said, “The plan was that I would get the responsibility of bowling the main overs. Usually, I bowl with the new ball, but Rohit bhai said I’ll bowl the crucial overs today, whenever the team needed me to bowl. I’m happy that the management gave me this responsibility on this stage.”