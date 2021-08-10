Paris: Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over a transfer to the French soccer club, sports paper L’Equipe said on its website, adding he was due to arrive in Paris in the coming hours on Tuesday. It is believed that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner had two other options after leaving Barcelona last week, but has chosen to move to the French club on a deal worth £25m per year after tax, plus bonuses.Also Read - FC Barcelona's Striker Sergio Aguero Set to be Out of Action For at Least 10 Weeks Due to Tendon Injury

Messi will also receive a £25m signing-on fee and will have the option of extending his stay in the French capital by the third year. The 34-year-old was set to extend his 21-year stay at Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal this summer.

However, the club announced on Thursday that "financial and structural obstacles" meant the deal could not be completed. Since then Messi was a free agent.

Messi had cleared his intentions of staying at Barcelona and “did everything” he could to remain at the club, including agreeing to a 50-per-cent wage cut. However, Barcelona is hamstrung by La Liga’s rules on club spending, and even halving Messi’s pay was not enough to ensure he remained at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi joins PSG… HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021



The Rosario-born is the record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona and is one of the greatest players. Meanwhile, PSG frontline is already a formidable one, with Messi’s former Barca teammate Neymar and young France striker Kylian Mbappe seen as two of the world’s best players.

But the arrival of Messi, Barca’s record goalscorer with 682 in 27 years, will boost the club’s ambitions to win a first-ever Champions League title.

The arrival of Messi, who has 245 million followers on Instagram and is Barcelona’s most decorated player of all time, is also welcome news for France’s Ligue 1, embroiled in a crisis over TV rights.

