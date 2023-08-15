Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
After Batting With KL Rahul; Shreyas Iyer’s Video of Fielding in Simulation Match Emerges Ahead of Team India’s Asia Cup Squad Selection | WATCH
Asia Cup 2023: Iyer, who seems to be fielding at covers, moves in quickly towards the ball and picks it up cleanly with one hand.
Bangalore: A day after Shreyas Iyer’s batting video in a simulation match surfaced on social space, there is a new video where you can see the ODI specialist fielding during the match. What is noteworthy here is that he is moving well and that is a good sign. Iyer, who seems to be fielding at covers, moves in quickly towards the ball and picks it up cleanly with one hand.
