Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • After Batting With KL Rahul; Shreyas Iyer’s Video of Fielding in Simulation Match Emerges Ahead of Team India’s Asia Cup Squad Selection | WATCH

After Batting With KL Rahul; Shreyas Iyer’s Video of Fielding in Simulation Match Emerges Ahead of Team India’s Asia Cup Squad Selection | WATCH

Asia Cup 2023: Iyer, who seems to be fielding at covers, moves in quickly towards the ball and picks it up cleanly with one hand. 

Published: August 15, 2023 12:40 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Shreyas Iyer, Shreyas Iyer age, Shreyas Iyer news, Shreyas Iyer runs, Shreyas Iyer records, Shreyas Iyer IPL, KL Rahul, KL Rahul news, KL Rahul age, KL Rahul runs, KL Rahul records, KL Rahul ipl, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Team India, Indian Cricket Team, BCCI, BCCI News, Cricket News
Shreyas Iyer Fielding

Bangalore: A day after Shreyas Iyer’s batting video in a simulation match surfaced on social space, there is a new video where you can see the ODI specialist fielding during the match. What is noteworthy here is that he is moving well and that is a good sign. Iyer, who seems to be fielding at covers, moves in quickly towards the ball and picks it up cleanly with one hand.

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.