The border clash between India and Chin at the Galwan valley could result in Indian Olympic Association (IOA) dropping Chinese products and sponsors. IOA secretary general Rejeev Mehta has said that the association is with the country and if the members feel it necessary to snap ties, the General House will take decision.

IOA has sponsorship deal with Li Ning, a Chinese company that makes sporting goods, till Tokyo Olympics.

The deal with Li-Ning was signed in May 2018 for supplying Indian athletes' kits worth an estimated Rs 5 to 6 crore.

“We have an agreement with Li Ning till Tokyo Olympics as a kitting partner. But the country comes first and IOA is no different on this. If the members feel so the General House can take decision (to snap ties),” Mehta told PTI.

“IOA is with the country.”

IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey echoes Mehta’s views sayng IOA should end the association with Li Ning respecting the anti-China sentiments in the country after 20 Indian soldiers died during the clash.

“According to me the IOA should end this association (with Li Ning) in line with the sentiments prevailing in the country,” Pandey said.

IOA General house comprises presidents and secretaries of the national sports federations (NSFs) besides chiefs and secretaries of state Olympic associations.

Meanwhile, BCCI has said it will reconsider deal with Chinese company Vivo which is the title sponsor of IPL but only for the next cycle.