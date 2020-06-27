The Coronavirus pandemic has made people think out-of-the-box and one of the new experiments that have really caught the attention and created a buzz is the gender-swap. After Chennai Super Kings came up with a gender swap filter post where all their cricketers were changed from male to female, Kings XI Punjab is the latest to have applied the filter and it is already being loved and is going viral. Also Read - MS Dhoni Does Organic Farming at His Ranchi Farmhouse, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

From Chris Gayle to KL Rahul and Glenn Maxwell are among the 12 players whose look has been changed using the face app filter. All of them are looking hilarious and it will be interesting to see if any cricketer responds to it. Also Read - Conducting Asia Cup Doesn't Seem Practical: BCCI Official

Kings XI Punjab captioned the post as ”Punjab di Patola”. Also Read - BCCI Jt Secy's Remark on IPL's Chinese Sponsor Upsets RSS Bodies

Meanwhile, the cash-rich Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and it looks highly unlikely the T20 tournament will take place this year.

Not long back, there were reports of the BCCI looking at the September-October window to organise the cash-rich league. The ICC yet to take the final call on the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in October this year in Australia. The tournament is most likely to be postponed with even Cricket Australia hinting at the same.