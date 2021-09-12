Manchester: Smiles were back at Manchester after their favourite son Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace on his second debut at the club. But while there was a celebration in Manchester, Juventus lost against Napoli – again highlighting the importance of Ronaldo at the Turin-based club.Also Read - "I Belong to Manchester United": Cristiano Ronaldo Opens up on His Second Debut at Old Trafford

Former Juventus midfielder Giancarlo Marocchi has now revealed that Ronaldo played center-forward on his Manchester United debut, something he never did at Turin.

The Portuguese marked his return to Old Trafford with a brace against Newcastle.

On the other hand, Juventus lost their second match in a row against Napoli at the Stadio Maradona.

The Bianconeri have just one point after the first three Serie A games and lost two matches from two after Ronaldo’s sale.

“I noticed he played a centre-forward yesterday, which is something he refused to do when he was at Juventus,” the former Italy winger, now a pundit for Sky Sport Italia, said.

The 36-year-old Portuguese star recently returned to Manchester United in a €15m deal from Juventus. He scored 101 goals in 134 appearances at Juventus, with the Bianconeri playing under Massimiliano Allegri, Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said of the support. “When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear. But I think it was normal,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports after the match.

“I didn’t expect they would sing all game my name so I was very nervous. Maybe it didn’t show, but I was. The reception is incredible, but I’m here to win games, to help the team and get the club back where they deserve,” he added.