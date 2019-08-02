England vs Australia: Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has made a massive prediction ahead of Day 2 of the ongoing Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Clarke feels it would be Nathan Lyon who will enjoy a lot of the success on Day 2 after Steve Smith shined on Day 1 with a brilliant 144 runs to power Australia to 184 runs on a tricky wicket. Clarke feels Lyon will come good on Day 2. The former World Cup-winning captain also lauded Australia for the fightback they put with the bat. On Day 1, Broad was the wrecker-in-chief as he bagged a five-wicket haul. “I have a feeling @NathLyon421 will be the man on day 2,” read his post.

I have a feeling @NathLyon421 will be the man on day 2 👊🏻🏏 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) August 2, 2019

Earlier, former Australia skipper Steve Smith allowed his bat to do all the talking as he marked his return to cricket’s most traditional format with a thunderous knock on the opening day of the Ashes series against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. Making a comeback to the Test format after serving the ban for the ‘sandpaper gate’, Smith wasted no time and announced his return in style to record his 24th Test hundred.

Brilliant fight back from the Aussies last night. @stevesmith49 a class above 💯 👏🏻👏🏻 handy runs from @petersiddle403 and @NathLyon421 also. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) August 2, 2019

Coming in to bat at number four spot, Smith took the charge of the proceedings when Australia were struggling at 17/2 after current captain Tim Paine won the toss. But Smith, with just last man Nathan Lyon for company, completed his 24th Test century and ninth against England when he cover-drove all-rounder Ben Stokes for his ninth four in 184 balls faced.

Australia put on 284 with Smith top-scoring 144 off 219 balls. Broad took five wickets for 86, while Woakes claimed three for 58. At Stumps on Day 1, England were 10/0 after two overs.