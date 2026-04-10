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After early dismissal against Rajasthan Royals, star player from Virat Kohlis RCB achieves a shameful record, his name is..., becomes...

After early dismissal against Rajasthan Royals, star player from Virat Kohli’s RCB achieves a shameful record, his name is…, becomes…

Star RCB player earns a shameful record against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Shameful record by star RCB player vs RR

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is playing between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

However, ahead of the clash, rain played a spoiler as, because of the bad weather, the match began late. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first, and it came as the best decision for them.

Phil Salt dismisses for a duck against Rajasthan Royals

In the first delivery of the match, star Rajasthan player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Jofra Archer, dismissed RCB’s dangerous batter Phil Salt with a great bouncer for a duck caught by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. This dismissal disappointed the fans.

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Phil Salt’s shameful record in IPL

With this early dismissal, Phil Salt created a disappointing record as he became the first batter to be dismissed 3 times in the first ball of an IPL match.

Brilliant bowling performance from Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals showcased a brilliant bowling performance as the star players Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi and Brijesh Sharma took two wickets. Star spinner Ravi Bishnoi took the important wicket of one of the most dangerous RCB batters of all time, Virat Kohli, for 32 runs off 16 balls, including seven boundaries.

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