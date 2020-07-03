The National Basketball Association (NBA) has revealed that in the test conducted between June 24 and June 29, 25 players have been found coronavirus positive. Also Read - Vitamin C: Tripura's New Weapon In Its Fight Against Coronavirus

The NBA 2019-20 season has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic but is readying for resumption from July 30 with 22 teams at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Also Read - Another Record! Indian Railways Runs Its Longest Ever 2.8 km Long 'SheshNaag', Twitter is Impressed

“In tests conducted of 344 NBA players between June 24-29, an additional nine players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Twenty-five of 351 players have tested positive since testing began on June 23,” the league said in a release. Also Read - This is How Colleges in India Plan to Conduct Classes After July 31

“In tests conducted of 884 team staff between June 23-29, 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus,” it added.

The teams will travel to Orlando on July 7 for training camps.

However, Portland Trail Blazer guard Damian Lillard says he has no confidence in player following all the health guidelines.

“My confidence ain’t great,” Lillard told ESPN. “My confidence ain’t great because you’re telling me you’re gonna have 22 teams full of players following all the rules? When we have 100 percent freedom, everybody don’t follow all the rules. I don’t have much confidence. But hopefully it’ll be handled to a point where we’re not putting everybody at risk or in a dangerous position.”