After England’s Bazball in Ashes; Reasons Why Rohit Sharma-Led IND Should Adopt Same Template For WI Tests

Ashes 2023: And what better time to try it against a team like the West Indies.

Delhi: It is the season of arguably the biggest rivalry in Test cricket – the Ashes – played between England and Australia. What has made the season popular and extremely interesting is England’s ‘Bazball’ theory. They may have lost the opening Test at Edgbaston by a whisker, but English captain Ben Stokes vowed to continue the aggressive brand of cricket as they believe it is the future of the game. So, if England can do it why can’t India who have bigger names and better quality in their squad? And what better time to try it against a team like the West Indies.

In this piece, we will give reasons as to why India should adopt the Bazball template:

If England Can do it, India Surely Can: This is surely not the best English line-up, but they are successfull because they play as per a plan and believe in it. It is high risk cricket but it is getting popular and most believe in the near future more teams will start playing the ‘Bazball’ route. If that is the case, why can’t India start that in the Caribbean itself during the two Tests against a lacklustre Windies team.

Catch up With The TREND: The trend has already started, thanks to England. Now, before India are too late, they should start the ‘Bazball’ template from the Windies tour itself. Why wait for a couple of more teams to start it?

We are roughly a fortnight away from the first Test versus Windies. The forst Test at Dominica starts on July 12.

