After England counties, Sri Lanka Cricket has offered to host the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021. Only 29 matches could be played in the 14th season of the IPL 2021 before the tournament was deferred indefinitely by the BCCI on Tuesday. It is reported that the BCCI is targeting a window in September.

UAE and UK are the potential venues where the rest of the IPL can be hosted and Sri Lankan cricket has also put his hat in the ring to extend a helping hand to the Indian board.

Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chief of the managing committee of the SLC has confirmed that they can provide a window for the IPL while talking to Cricwire.

“Yes, we can certainly provide a window to host the IPL in the month of September”, Prof. Arjuna de Silva said.

“We hear the UAE (United Arab Emirates) is their one option but Sri Lanka can not be ignored for all reasons”.

“We are planning to host the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in July-August and the grounds and other infrastructure will be ready for the IPL in September”, he added.

Interestingly, Prof. Arjuna de Silva stint as the chief of the managing committee of SLC will be over this month but it is reported that the offer will stand from Sri Lanka Cricket despite a new leader.

On the other hand, Sourav Ganguly had recently revealed that they will consult other boards regarding a suitable window for the IPL 2021. Ganguly had also mentioned that the Indian board will incur a huge loss of INR 2500 crores if they aren’t able to host the remaining 31 matches of the tourney.

Ganguly had said, “We have to speak to other boards and see if a window can be made available before the T20 World Cup”.

“If we fail to complete the IP, the loss will be close to INR 2500 crore (USD 340 million approx.) That is going by early estimates”.