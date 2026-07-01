After FIFA World Cup 2026, ‘Z’ becomes exclusive rights holder for German Bundesliga in India

ZEEL has signed a 5-year deal with Germany's top-flight league Bundesliga for the next 5 years. Here's everything you need to know about it

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Harry Kane (L) during a Bundesliga match last season. File photo of Z5 (L) logo. Credits: (IANS and special arrangement)

German football’s first division, Bundesliga has a new home in India as Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has secured the rights to broadcast the competition in the country for the next 5 years. This development comes a month after ZEEL acquired the broadcasting rights of the on-going FIFA World Cup 2026 across the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

ZEEL has signed a long-term deal with the international governing body of football – FIFA, until the 2034 World Cup edition. As part of the contract, the company will broadcast more than 20 global tournaments on their respective platforms in India, including a number of youth level and women competitions.

It was only last week that ZEEL announced that they will share more than 10% of their broadcasting revenues of the FIFA World Cup 2026, from Zee5 and Unite8 sports, to the development of grassroot and youth level football in India. The company is committed to creating a holistic ecosystem for the sport, which has massive fan following and immense potential for growth in the country.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: How Dutch economist Joachim Klement was left embarrassed after THIS major blunder

And now, in another huge step forward, ZEEL has signed a 5-year deal with Germany’s top-flight league Bundesliga for the next 5 years. The 18-team competition, which uses a traditional round-robin format where all teams play each other twice (once at home and once away), is among Europe’s top 5 football leagues and one of the best in the world.

It’s where giants like FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund among others play their domestic top-flight football. Over the years, some greats of the game like – Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Thomas Muller – have all played in the Bundesliga.

Currently, it is home to some prominent names like Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Serhou Guirassy and Joshua Kimmich among others. Bundesliga and its clubs have massive fan following in India and that’s why ZEEL’s decision to broadcast the competition on Zee 5 and Unite8 Sports is a masterstroke.

Unite8 Sports’ Chief Business Officer Bavesh Janavlekar highlighted the brand’s new partnership with the Bundesliga, emphasizing the league’s global appeal, elite talent like Harry Kane, and strong youth development.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, ⁠England vs DR Congo Live Streaming Info: Harry Kane’s side look to book date against co-hosts Mexico in pre-quarters

He also revealed the launch of the ‘Z’ x Bundesliga Football Week, an initiative designed to bring elite international coaching expertise, development programs, and grassroots clinics to young, aspiring football players across India

“Bundesliga is one of the most exciting football leagues in the world, renowned for its passionate fan culture, world-class clubs and commitment to developing young talent. Through this partnership, viewers will have the opportunity to watch some of the biggest stars in world football, including Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich and many other top international talents who light up Bundesliga week after week, across the year,” Unite8 Sports CBO Bavesh Janavlekar said.

“Together with Bundesliga, we will also launch the ‘Z’ x Bundesliga Football Week, bringing grassroots football clinics and development programmes to young aspiring footballers across India, while providing access to world-class coaching expertise and international best practices,” Bavesh Janavlekar concluded.

The 2026-27 Bundesliga season will begin later this year from August onwards.