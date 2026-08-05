ZEE secures exclusive rights to telecast Italian football leagues including Serie A

Speaking about the acquisition, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer of Unite8 Sports at ZEEL, said the company remains committed to building a strong football ecosystem in India through premium content and a high-quality viewing experience

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Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/after-fifa-world-cup-and-bundesliga-zeel-acquires-exclusive-broadcasting-rights-of-italian-top-flight-serie-a-8493972/ Copy

Zee का मानना है कि आने वाले वर्षों में प्रीमियम फुटबॉल कंटेंट के जरिए भारत और उपमहाद्वीप में खेल के प्रति जुड़ाव को नई ऊंचाई मिलेगी. (Zee Media)

In a latest development, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited has further expanded its football portfolio by acquiring the exclusive broadcast and digital media rights for Italy’s top-flight football league Serie A, along with other domestic competitions like Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, across India and the subcontinent.

The five-year agreement covers India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan and the Maldives, with the partnership set to begin from August 22, 2026.

The latest acquisition marks another major step in ZEEL’s growing investment in global football. After securing the rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026, more than 20 FIFA tournaments, and the German Bundesliga, the company has now added Italy’s premier domestic league to its impressive football lineup.

The move strengthens Z’s ambition of becoming the go-to destination for international football fans across India and neighbouring markets.

Under the agreement, fans will be able to watch live Serie A matches, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana fixtures on Zee 5 and the Unite8 Sports channels. In addition to live matches, the platforms will also offer highlights and football-related content throughout the season.

Serie A is regarded as one of Europe’s most prestigious football leagues and is home to some of the biggest clubs in world football, including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus. The league continues to feature several top international stars, making it one of the most-followed domestic competitions across the globe.

Speaking about the acquisition, Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer of Unite8 Sports at ZEEL, said the company remains committed to building a strong football ecosystem in India through premium content and a high-quality viewing experience.

“At ‘Z’, our commitment is to build a robust football ecosystem that brings Indian fans closer to the sport through premium content and a quality viewing experience. The addition of key global properties like ‘Serie A’, ‘Coppa Italia’ and ‘Supercoppa Italiana’ to our portfolio, is a firm reflection of the scale and passion of football across the country. As one of the most respected leagues in football, ‘Serie A’ brings together iconic clubs and talent that have captivated generations of fans,”Bavesh Janavlekar said.

He added that the inclusion of Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana reflects the growing popularity of football in the country and further strengthens Z’s portfolio alongside FIFA and Bundesliga.

The Italian league is among the top 5 in Europe and has produced countless current and ex footballing stars like Paolo Maldini, Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo Alessandro Del Piero and Mario Balotelli among others.

The company believes the addition of these competitions will help attract more football viewers while creating greater engagement beyond live matches. By combining its television reach with its digital platforms, Z aims to expand the popularity of Italian football across the region and offer advertisers a stronger sports platform.