Tottenham Hotspur have sacked their manager Mauricio Pochettino along with his coaching staff, the club announced on Tuesday.

Pochettino was appointed as the manager in 2014 and guided Tottenham to the League Cup final in his first full season apart from a runners-up finish in the 2016-17 Premier League standings. He led them to the Champions League final last season where they lost to Liverpool.

“We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste,”club chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement on the club’s website. “Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing. It falls to the Board to make the difficult decisions – this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff – but we do so in the Club’s best interests.”

The decision seems to have been taken after Tottenham’s current run of results that including a 7-2 drubbing at the hands of German club Bayern Munich in a Champions League group fixture.

“Mauricio and his coaching staff will always be part of our history,”Levy said. “I have the utmost admiration for the manner in which he dealt with the difficult times away from a home ground whilst we built the new stadium and for the warmth and positivity he brought to us. I should like to thank him and his coaching staff for all they have contributed. They will always be welcome here.”

The club will announce a “new coaching staff in due course.”