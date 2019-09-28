Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has found support from opener Shikhar Dhawan who feels that the young Delhi cricketer is very talented and has a long career ahead of him. Dhawan feels Pant has been working hard and the results will come soon. In a recent interview in Aap Ki Adalat, Dhawan said that Pant is bound to learn from his mistakes and with time he will only improve.

“Rishabh is very talented and I am sure he will have a long career for India. He is trying hard. There are situations when you don’t score, but then you learn from them. It happens with everyone and I’m sure he will learn from it.

“He (Pant) is a good player and we need to back good players. Even I went through rough patches in my life, and I still do. It is part and parcel of this game,” Dhawan said in an assuring tone.

Dhawan also spoke of Kohli’s early days as captain of India and how MS Dhoni guided him immensely. “When Virat was young, he guided him immensely. Even when he became the captain, Dhoni bhai was always there to help him. This is the quality of a leader. It’s good to see that Virat is showing his gratitude to him now,” he said.

Earlier, Pant found support from Gautam Gambhir and Sourav Ganguly as well. Ganguly and Gambhir felt that the management needs to back Pant as he is a special talent.

“Not only (Virat) Kohli but also coach Ravi Shastri should talk to Pant. It is the duty of the team management to personally talk to the player who is not in form or if he is not perfect with his shot selection as it would help him improve and regain his touch. There is a need to give him freedom,” said Gambhir.