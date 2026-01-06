  • Home
  After getting banned from the IPL, Mustafizur Rahman will now play THIS league, coach also reveals…

After getting banned from the IPL, Mustafizur Rahman will now play THIS league, coach also reveals…

Coach reveals calm reaction after IPL ban, calling him different level, as pacer quickly shifts focus to another major league.

‘He is a person of a different…’’: Mustafizur Rahman’s reaction revealed after IPL ban by his own…, he will now play in…

New Delhi: The past few days have been incredibly eventful for Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. He has been constantly in the headlines since being dropped from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026. This decision not only sparked debate in the cricketing world but also prompted the Bangladesh Cricket Board to write a letter to the ICC. However, amid all this controversy, Mustafizur’s focus remains firmly on the field.

IPL Controversy and Growing Uproar

A major controversy erupted after Mustafizur was dropped from IPL 2026 following advice from the BCCI. The Bangladesh Cricket Board even demanded that their T20 World Cup 2026 matches be held in Sri Lanka instead of India. This issue continues to be a topic of discussion in international cricket.

Mustafizur’s Impact in the BPL

Amid all these discussions, Mustafizur Rahman was seen playing for Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League. The start of the season wasn’t particularly remarkable for him, but in the match against Dhaka Capitals, he delivered a brilliant spell in the final overs, securing a memorable victory for his team.

Coach Ashraful Reveals the Secret

Rangpur Riders’ assistant coach Mohammad Ashraful revealed that Mustafizur is unaffected by any external pressure. According to him, Mustafizur is completely calm and focused solely on his game. Ashraful even called him a “world champion” in this format, especially praising his bowling in the death overs.

Teammates Also Surprised

Bangladeshi all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin also shared an interesting observation about Mustafizur’s demeanor. He said that even after the match, when all the players were sitting together, Mustafizur appeared completely relaxed, listening to music and without any stress, just as he always is. Meanwhile, amid the IPL ban, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) officially confirmed Mustafizur Rahman’s participation through its X (formerly Twitter) handle, informing fans that the left-arm pacer will be featuring in the upcoming PSL season.

  1. Mustafizur remains completely calm despite being dropped from IPL 2026
  2. Match-winning performance for Rangpur Riders in the BPL
  3. Coach Ashraful says Mustafizur is a player of a different calibre
  4. Mustafizur is staying away from controversies and focusing solely on cricket

