After getting banned from the IPL, Mustafizur Rahman will now play THIS league, coach also reveals…

IPL Controversy and Growing Uproar

A major controversy erupted after Mustafizur was dropped from IPL 2026 following advice from the BCCI. The Bangladesh Cricket Board even demanded that their T20 World Cup 2026 matches be held in Sri Lanka instead of India. This issue continues to be a topic of discussion in international cricket.

Mustafizur’s Impact in the BPL

Amid all these discussions, Mustafizur Rahman was seen playing for Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League. The start of the season wasn’t particularly remarkable for him, but in the match against Dhaka Capitals, he delivered a brilliant spell in the final overs, securing a memorable victory for his team.

Coach Ashraful Reveals the Secret

Rangpur Riders’ assistant coach Mohammad Ashraful revealed that Mustafizur is unaffected by any external pressure. According to him, Mustafizur is completely calm and focused solely on his game. Ashraful even called him a “world champion” in this format, especially praising his bowling in the death overs.

Teammates Also Surprised

Bangladeshi all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin also shared an interesting observation about Mustafizur’s demeanor. He said that even after the match, when all the players were sitting together, Mustafizur appeared completely relaxed, listening to music and without any stress, just as he always is. Meanwhile, amid the IPL ban, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) officially confirmed Mustafizur Rahman’s participation through its X (formerly Twitter) handle, informing fans that the left-arm pacer will be featuring in the upcoming PSL season.

