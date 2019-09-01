Veteran India pacer Irfan Pathan welcomed Jasprit Bumrah to the hat-trick club after the latter achieved the feat against West Indies in the second Test match on Saturday. In a lethal opening spell during 2nd Test between India and West Indies in Jamaica, Bumrah (6/16) rattled the hosts by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came in successive balls in the ninth over.

Pathan took to Twitter and wrote: “Welcome to the #Hattrick club @Jaspritbumrah9.” Bumrah became the third Indian to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game. Previously Harbhajan Singh and Pathan had taken hat-tricks in Test matches for India.



Bumrah was at his best in Jamaica as he picked up the wickets of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase to register his name in the record books. He first had Bravo caught by KL Rahul in the second slip and then had both Brooks and Chase LBW in the next two balls. Part of the credit for Bumrah’s hat-trick must also go to skipper Virat Kohli, who insisted on a review after Chase was given not out by on-field umpire Paul Reiffel.

Singh had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001 while Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated Bumrah and Hanuma Vihari, who smashed his maiden hundred.

“Many congratulations to Hanuma Vihari on his first test century, the first of many. Has shown great determination every time he has batted. And to Jasprit Bumrah on a sensational hat-trick,” Sehwag tweeted.

Bumrah dismissed Darren Dravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in successive balls in the 9th over of the Windies innings. Vihari scored 111 runs and helped India reach a total of 416 in the first innings.

West Indies will resume their innings from 87/7 on day three.