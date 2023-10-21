Home

After Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan Also Injured? Team India In Trouble Ahead Of New Zealand Clash – Check Deets

Ishan Kishan was seen holding the back of his head as if something had hit it but as per BCCI, it was just a honey bee bite.

Ishan Kishan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Just when Team India was dealing with Hardik Pandya’s omission from the squad for the upcoming New Zealand clash in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, a young wicket-keeper batter hurt himself during a practice session. Kishan was seen holding the back of his head as if something had hit it but as per BCCI, it was just a honey bee bite.

Kishan can be one of the players that make his way into the playing 11 after Pandya’s injury. If the incident is not serious, he or Suryakumar Yadav can be seen playing in the middle order for the Men in Blue for the clash against the Black Caps.

Hardik Pandya underwent scans following the injury in Pune on Thursday and is heading to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his recovery. He is set to miss the upcoming game against New Zealand.

Amidst this beautiful background, the Indian team, currently on a four-match winning streak, will be eyeing to extend their unbeatable run when they take on a formidable New Zealand side, unbeaten like them, in a riveting top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

Though New Zealand and India have eight points each, a superior net run rate means the Blackcaps are ahead of the hosts’. For India, the odds are stacked against them, they haven’t won over New Zealand in an ODI World Cup match in the last 20 years and are in a corridor of uncertainty over their combination in Hardik Pandya’s absence.

There was a moment of nervousness crossing the minds of various onlookers when Pandya sustained the left ankle injury while trying to stop the ball on his follow-through during the league stage match against Bangladesh in Pune, and didn’t participate in the rest of the match.

With him advised rest and not traveling to Dharamshala, with an expectation to join the Indian team in Lucknow ahead of clash against England on October 29, the team think-tank now has to ponder over the best combination it can get as a makeshift measure in the absence of the absolutely irreplaceable Pandya.

With him not available, India need at least two players to fill in for Pandya’s all-round abilities. Pacer Mohammed Shami can get a look in, so as either of Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar Yadav to bolster the batting strength.

It remains to be seen if Shardul Thakur, the person closest to Pandya’s skillsets, will be retained in the seam-friendly venue or if Ravichandran Ashwin can come in, as Dharamshala has also shown to help spinners in its previous games.

