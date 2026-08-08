After impressing in the shortest format, it is time for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shine in Test cricket but is he ready?

The youngster has also spoken about his desire to play Test cricket and said he has already spent time practising with the red ball

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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the third T20 International between India and England during the India tour of England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (Photo: IANS

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already taken Indian cricket by storm with his fearless batting, but the teenage star now wants to prove that he can succeed in the longest format as well.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already played international cricket and has shown that he is comfortable taking on experienced bowlers. His success in T20 cricket has largely come from his aggressive approach and ability to score quickly. However, Test cricket will demand a different side of his batting.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be vice-captain, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, full list of star players, squad and schedule, all you need to know

Sooryavanshi has started working on his red-ball game at the Rajasthan Royals performance centre. The youngster has also spoken about his desire to play Test cricket and said he has already spent time practising with the red ball. The biggest question is whether he can change his game when required.

In the shortest format, Sooryavanshi can attack from the first ball and put pressure on bowlers. Test cricket, however, requires patience. A batter can spend hours at the crease, leave deliveries, defend repeatedly and wait for the right ball to score. Bowlers also have more time to study a batter’s weaknesses and work on specific plans.

That does not mean Sooryavanshi cannot succeed in Tests. In fact, his early experience in red-ball cricket gives him a starting point. He has already played first-class cricket, although his numbers have not yet matched his performances in shorter formats.

The youngster’s development will be important over the next few years. He does not need to rush into Test cricket simply because of his success in the IPL and T20 internationals. Playing more domestic red-ball matches could help him understand how to build an innings and deal with different conditions.

There have also been encouraging signs from his performances in youth cricket. Sooryavanshi has shown that he can score quickly even in longer formats, but international Test cricket will bring a much higher level of pressure and quality.

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane recently stressed the need for patience with the teenager, pointing out that the IPL and international cricket are very different. He believes Sooryavanshi needs time to grow before conclusions are drawn about his Test future.

India also have a strong pool of young batters competing for places in the Test side. Sooryavanshi will therefore have to earn his opportunity rather than rely on the hype around his T20 performances.