After India objected to the decision of excluding Shooting from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, British government is reportedly exploring the option of hosting a separate event for the sport in 2022.

According to The Times of India, Britain’s sports minister Nicky Adams has asked the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and British Shooting ‘to see if some common ground could be found on the matter.’

India has even threatened to boycott the CWG 2022 altogether as shooting is one sport where its contingent is expected to win significant number of medals. From the Gold Coast CWG 2018, 16 of the 66 medals won by India came from shooting.

India’s Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote a letter Adams expressing concerns over the dropping of event from the roster in September this year. Replying to the letter, British secretary for digital, culture, media and sports, Nicky Morgan wrote, “While the decision (to include shooting in CWG) ultimately rests with the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee and the CGF the government understands the strength of feeling in the matter.”

Quoting the letter, TOI reported that Adams “has asked that CGF and British Shooting to consider the options to host a separate Commonwealth shooting event in the UK in 2022.”

Morgan added, “I hope this could provide a means for a shooting event to be held outside of the Commonwealth Games, which will allow Indian shooters to compete in the UK in 2022.”

This is the first time since 1974 that shooting won’t be part of CWG and only the second time in history since it was included in 1966.