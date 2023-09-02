Home

Sports

After Indiranagar Ka Gunda, India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Emerges In New Avatar | WATCH VIDEO

After Indiranagar Ka Gunda, India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Emerges In New Avatar | WATCH VIDEO

Steady rain predicted in the hilly Kandy region on Saturday, an anti-climax to a mouth-watering clash can't be ruled out.

After Indiranagar Ka Gunda, India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Emerges In New Avatar | WATCH VIDEO

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid was known for his calmness in the field. The former India cricketer is currently appointed as India’s head coach and often makes surprising advertisements where said that he is ‘Indranagar ka Gunda’ after this advertisement the head India coach again made a Sholay Style advertisement.

Trending Now

The video of Dravid is going viral on social media and the fans are giving hilarious rections to India coach’s video, here is the video:

You may like to read

Indian coach Rahul Dravid in “Farmley” Ad. – A new look of Wall….!!!!!pic.twitter.com/sMXdvZnQ03 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 2, 2023

Team India along with Dravid is currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023 where Rohit Sharma-led team India will play their opener clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Spetember 02.

Virat Kohli won’t mind an encore of that magical moment against Haris Rauf while Rohit Sharma would be ready with his answers for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s banana inswingers in India’s ‘battle royale’ against Pakistan, which will be more than just a World Cup dress rehearsal.

The Asia Cup has returned to the 50-over format to facilitate an ideal match preparation for five of the six participating teams but for organisers and the fans India versus Pakistan is not just another game, it is ‘The Match’.

Kohli’s lofted check-drive off Rauf under Melbourne skyline last year during the T20 World Cup became a part of Indian cricket fans’ muscle memory while Pakistanis rejoiced when Rohit failed to negotiated a lethal tailing-in delivery from Shaheen and was caught plumb.

Such performances help players grow into legends and Saturday’s Asia Cup game will be another opportunity for cricketers from both the sides to emerge as heroes.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES