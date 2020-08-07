After pulling out of the Indian Premier League 13 in UAE, Chinese mobile giants VIVO has opted out of its sponsorship deal as title sponsors of Pro Kabaddi League. In 2017, VIVO had signed a five-year deal with the co-owners and official broadcasters, Star India valued around Rs 300 crore. Also Read - Deepak Chahar Celebrates 28th Birthday Ahead of IPL in UAE, Sister Malti Has a Message For Him | WATCH

The deal by VIVO to become the title sponsors of Pro Kabaddi was worth a whopping Rs 60 crore per year. According to a report in The Economic Times, a close source confirmed the news and said VIVO opted out because of the negative publicity they had received recently.

This comes on the back of a severe backlash on social media by fans who opposed Chinese products in the wake of the Galwan Valley clash which saw 20 Indian soldiers get martyred.

The official also confirmed that VIVO has pulled out of most of their sponsorship deals for at least a year and would be focusing on selling products through retail discounts for the time being. Another source stated that VIVO has informed about their Pro Kabaddi deal termination to Star Sports as well.

According to another report in InsideSport, like the IPL, PKL is also facing problems with sponsorship. The franchises want Star Sports to auction media rights as well. This would create problems for Star Sports Network as well, who also owns a majority of the share in Marshal Sports.

Meanwhile, it is confirmed that IPL 2020 will start from September 19 and the final would take place on November 10. It is expected that the fixtured would be announced soon and then the booking would start from the franchises.