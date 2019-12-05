Abdul Razzaq‘s interview with Cricket Pakistan is providing enough fodder for entertainment as, after his Jasprit Bumrah being a ‘baby bowler’ comment, the former allrounder noe has taken a dig at Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Commenting generally on the state of the game currently, Razzaq stated that the the current crop of players are nowhere near the world class players who played the game between 1992 to 2007.

“We are not seeing the same world class players that we played against say between 1992 to 2007. T20 cricket has changed the game. There is no depth in bowling, batting or fielding. It is all basic now,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Talking about Kohli, Razzaq said the World No.1 Test batsman scores when he scores and is consistent, but he doesn’t believe Kohli is of the same class as that of Sachin Tendulkar.

“Look at Virat Kohli when he scores he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but I don’t place him in the same class as Sachin Tendulkar, who was a different class altogether.”

Earlier, in the same interview, Razzaq has said he would have had no problem against a bowler like Jasprit Bumrah and went on to call the Indian spearhead a ‘baby bowler’ in comparison to the likes of Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram.

Speaking to to Cricket Pakistan, Razzaq said, “After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him”.

“I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him,” Razzaq went on to add.