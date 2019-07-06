In a serious security breach, an unauthorized plane flew over Headingley during the ICC World Cup 2019 match between India and Sri Lanka with a banner which had “JUSTICE FOR KASHMIR” written over it. The concerned authorities have failed to figure out who was riding the plane and what was the motive behind the action.

However, this comes after a similar kind of action occurred during the league game between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the same venue. A plane had flown over the stadium with a banner saying “JUSTICE FOR BALOCHISTAN”. Later investigations had revealed that the plane flew over the stadium without permission. It was expected of the English authorities provide stricter security arrangements after that. But the security failure is for everyone to see after today’s incident. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Fans and media personnel present at the ground spotted the plane as various pictures and videos were taken which went viral on social media within minutes. Here’s the video of the plane flying with the banner.

Photos taken by fans are also doing the rounds on social media.

On the playing front, Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne had won the toss and opted to bat first. While India, banking on Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery first spell, restricted the islanders to 55 for four, Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimane staged a comeback for their team with a partnership of 124. Bumrah has been the most successful bowler so far with 2/21 in six overs.