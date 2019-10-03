A day after Kapil Dev resigned as chief of the Cricket Advisory Committee following conflict of interest charges against the body, the last remaining member Anshuman Gaekwad also tendered his resignation.

Gaekwad said he did not wish to remain part of the CAC after Kapil and Shantha Rangaswamy – the other two members – had stepped down.

“I decided to resign since was given to learn that Kapil Dev and Shanta had also resigned from the position and that Mr (Vinod) Rai believed that the committee does not exist,” Gaekwad told Cricbuzz. “I sent my resignation just so that even if there was any technical ground on which the committee still existed, I didn’t want to be a part of it.”

Gaekwad, along with Kapil and Rangaswamy helped appoint the head coach of the senior men’s and women’s teams – Ravi Shastri and WV Raman respectively. However, the BCCI ethics officer DK Jain, last Saturday, had accused all three members of activities outside of their CAC roles.

Kapil was conflicted for being a commentator, owner of a floodlight company and being a member of Indian Cricketers Association. Rangaswamy, a former captain of India women’s team, had been accused of being involved with the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA), whereas former India coach Gaekwad found himself in trouble for owning an academy and serving as a member of the BCCI Affiliation Committee.

Despite being given a deadline of October 10 to respond to Jain, Rangaswamy was the first to step down, just a day later through a mail addressed to the Committee of Administrators.

“I can understand individuals complaining. But if the Ethics Officer acts on that, then it is not worth continuing. And I think one of the pressing demands for the new BCCI committee will be to provide clarity on this conflict of interest clause and from where are they looking to get eligible cricketers in key committees,” she had said.

Kapil, India’s World Cup winning captain was the next to resign on Wednesday, also through a mail to the CoA, which, as per a report, stated Kapil saying: “It was a pleasure to be part of the Ad-Hoc CAC to specifically select the Head Coach for the Men’s Cricket Team. I hereby tender my resignation from the same with immediate effect.”

CoA chief Vinod Rai made it clear that the CAC comprising Kapil, Rangaswamy and Gaekwad were “not conflicted” as per their understanding and it was appointed for only selecting the head coach.