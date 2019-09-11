Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: After what was a big blow for Sri Lanka as 10 players opted out of the Pakistan tour citing security concerns, they have finally announced their T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of Pakistan. The following Sri Lanka ODI and T20I squads were given approval by the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando to take part in the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan.

Sri Lanka will be touring Pakistan to play 03 ODIs and 03 T20i matches, starting from 27th September to 09th October 2019.

Sri Lanka T20I squad for Pakistan tour: D Gunathilaka, S Samarawickrama, A Fernando, O Fernando, S Jayasuriya, A Parera, Dasun Shanaka (C), B Rajpaksa, M Bhanuka, L Madushanka, W Hasaranga, L Sandakan, I Udana, N Pradeep, K Rajitha, L Kumara.

Sri Lanka ODI squad for Pakistan tour: Lahiru Thirimanne (C), D Gunathilaka, S Samarawickrama, A Fernando, O Fernando, S Jayasuriya, D Shanaka, M Bhanuka, A Parera, E Hasaranga, L Sandakan, N Pradeep, I Udana, K Rajitha, L Kumara.