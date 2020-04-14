PM Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of coronavirus-imposed lockdown in the country to May 3 following which Hockey India (HI) suspended all the national championships indefinitely. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: Govt Sets Up 20 Control Rooms to Address Wage-Related Issues, Migrants' Plight

These events were scheduled to get underway from 29 April onwards at different venues spread across the country.

HI president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad announced the decision saying it new dates will be subject to how the situation evolves with respect to the coronavirus which has so far infected over 10,000 people in India.

“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent extension of the nation-wide lockdown, Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the remaining annual 2020 Hockey India National Championships keeping in mind the well-being of all our stakeholders including the players, Coaches, organisers, fans and officials. These tournaments have been postponed indefinitely and we will announce new dates basis the evolution of the Covid-19 situation in India,” Mushtaque said in a media release.

“At this moment, Hockey India is working with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare and all the other relevant Central and State Government departments to ensure that all necessary precautions are duly taken to maintain the public health and welfare of all parties involved,” he added.

He thanked the various member units of the national hockey federation for their cooperation. “We would like to thank the various Hosts and Member Units who have been extremely cooperative to accommodate the request to postpone. I would also like to urge all the participating Member Units to continue to update the Member’s portal with player’s registrations and use this time effectively,” he said.

Following are the six events that have been postponed: –

1. 10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020, Ranchi, Jharkhand (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from 29 April to 09 May 2020 and 07 May to 17 May 2020 respectively.

2. 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from 14 May to 21 May 2020 and 19 May to 30 May 2020 respectively.

3. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020, Hisar, Haryana (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from 03 May to 14 May 2020 and 12 May to 23 May 2020 respectively.

4. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020, Imphal, Manipur (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from 28 May to 04 June 2020 and 03 June to 13 June 2020 respectively.

5. 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020, Guwahati, Assam (B Division) earlier scheduled from 20 June to 03 July 2020.