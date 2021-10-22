Delhi: BCCI’s decision to expand the highly popular Indian Premier League (IPL) in the 2022 edition can truly change the dynamics of T20 cricket in the upcoming months. With the race to bid for two new franchisees hotting up, there are quite a few interesting names that have come up to own a team in the lucrative T20 league – IPL. If the reports are to be believed, Bollywood superstar couple – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh – is among the interested contenders who will bid new IPL team in 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: Shane Warne Picks His Favourites to Win Title, Bewares Teams For Underestimating Australia

Earlier, Manchester United owners, the American Glazer family, an unknown Pharma giant, Adani Group and the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Groups were in the fray to bid for the new IPL teams. However, according to a report in Outlook, the latest to throw in their hat are Deepika and Ranveer who could end up owing a team in IPL along with Man United – a dark-horse so far. Winning bids could be anywhere between $375 to $425 million per team for a 10-year license. What does this mean? BCCI will make anything between 3000-3500 Crores per team.

If this deal will finalize, it will not be anything new as IPL and Bollywood share a strong connection. Kolkata Knight Riders is co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla while Preity Zinta has stakes in Punjab Kings along with Wadia group.

“The Adani Group and the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Groups are no more the ‘favourites’ to walk away with the new teams. There are some serious bidders willing to spend money on the world’s most lucrative T20 cricket league,” said a top official involved with the bidding process.

BCCI is set to release the Tender invitation in Dubai on October 25, the same day when two new IPL teams will also be announced.

“The BCCI is not keen to give the rights to an off-shore company and will prefer Indian buyers but power equations can change the script dramatically,” added a source about the bid, reports Outlook.

“Among those who have picked up bid documents are pharma companies like Torrent Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma. A Singapore-based private equity firm and US-based venture capitalists have also shown interest. Naveen Jindal (Jindal Power and Steel) and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala are also keen.”

BCCI will declare the results in Dubai on October 25, a day after the T20 World Cup blockbuster between India and Pakistan.