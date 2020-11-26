New Delhi: Hours after Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona died of cardiac arrest, RIP Madonna started trending on Twitter as multiple users mistook the singer for the football great. Also Read - Maradona Was Maestro of Football, His Untimely Demise Has Saddened Us All, Tweets PM Modi

Emotionally burdened, many users took to Twitter and paid homage to Hollywood singer Madonna instead of doing so for Maradona.

A matter of confusion, many Twitter users thought that the pop queen had died and they started flooding the micro-blogging site with rest in peace messages and tweets expressing their condolences for the singer.

Maradona, who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title, died on Wednesday at 60. The office of Argentina’s president has decreed three days of national mourning because of Maradona’s death on Wednesday, and the Argentine soccer association expressed its sorrow on Twitter.

Sad Madonna no more — SAMARJEET NARAYAN (@samarjeet_n) November 26, 2020

RIP Madonna, you'll be forever in our hearts. Legend. pic.twitter.com/EnMrIUZhRs — little icah (@poemtoahoe) November 25, 2020

RIP Madonna, a true icon. Like a prayer will forever be a favourite. — Harry (@HSax98) November 25, 2020

Maradona died two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery. Famed for the “Hand of God” goal in which he punched the ball into England’s net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, Maradona captivated fans over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own.