After uncapped Pakistan pace sensation, Haris Rauf‘s cut-throat celebration in Big Bash League (BBL) got banned, the 26-year old came up with something brand new on Wednesday when he bagged a hat-trick to lead Melbourne Stars to an emphatic win against Sydney Thunders. The new celebration is calmer compared to the previous one and more within the rules of the game.

Rauf removed Matthew Gilkes, Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams off successive deliveries in the last over of Sydney Thunder’s innings. This was the first hat-trick for the bowler from the franchise in BBL history.

Here is the video:

The Celebration … LOL pic.twitter.com/FR2cq8ySMD — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) January 8, 2020

Rauf finished with figures of three for 23 in his four overs.

“Dream game, got three wickets, player of the match and the hat-trick. Excited to play here, it’s one of the best grounds in the world. My family is happy. Lahore Qalandars supported me. Aaqib Javed worked a lot with me,” Rauf said at the post-match presentation on being awarded the Man of the match.

Here is his hat-trick:

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf’s hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Stars won the toss and put Thunder into bat first. Matthew Gilkes scored 41, Callum Ferguson made 35, while Usman Khawaja scored 33 as Thunder posted an in-between 145/5 on the scoreboard.

The Stars gunned down the target in the 18th over with 13 balls to spare. Marcus Stoinis (50) and Glenn Maxwell (59) starred with the bat and made the target look easy.