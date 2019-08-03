Following the steps of his bowling partner Mohammad Amir, Pakistani fast-bowler Wahab Riaz has decided to call it a day from red-ball cricket. According to a news report in a leading daily of Pakistan, Riaz has already conveyed his decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The cricketer is currently plying his trade in the Global T20 Canada and is expected to make the official announcement after returning to the country. Wahab is representing Brampton Wolves in the T20 league of Canada and is joined by his former captain Shahid Afridi in the same camp.

Wahab has played 27 Tests for his country and taken 83 wickets at an impressive average of 34. With two five-wicket hauls, his best bowling figure in all-whites is 5/63. The left-arm pacer last bowled with the red ball in October 2018 against Australia.

He also featured in Pakistan’s squad in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019. He, along with Mohammad Amir, was brought into the squad at the 11th hour and the decision was subjected to severe criticism. However, both the bowlers were able to shut all the condemnations as they emerged as the best bowlers of the team.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from the Tests saw the cricketer being at the receiving end of some Pakistani greats. Former cricketers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis lashed out at the 27-year-old for quitting the oldest format at the peak of his career. While other reports in Pakistani media also suggested that Amir was trying to accumulate England visa and raised the speculation that the cricketer might apply to play for England.