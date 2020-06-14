After the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s send social media into shock on Sunday, former India cricketer VVS Laxman spoke of the importance of mental health and feels it needs to be given more importance and taken more seriously. Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra house. Also Read - ‘Bright Actor Gone Too Soon’: PM Modi Recollects Memorable Performances of Sushant Singh Rajput

According to reports, it is believed he was suffering from depression and was consulting a psychiatrist for the last six months. Laxman felt being, compassionate, and gentle is very important during these times. He also urged people to help those suffering from depression or any other mental illness.

"Mental health is a very serious issue and needs more attention than it gets. Being sensitive, compassionate ,gentle and consistently reaching out to those struggling is very important. My heartfelt condolences to #SushantSinghRajput 's family," his tweet read.

Mental health is a very serious issue and needs more attention than it gets. Being sensitive, compassionate ,gentle and consistently reaching out to those struggling is very important. My heartfelt condolences to #SushantSinghRajput ‘s family pic.twitter.com/RfGMzcvrc8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 14, 2020

The much-loved actor had played the role of former India skipper MS Dhoni’s biopic and the film was a blockbuster.