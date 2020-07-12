After former India skipper MS Dhoni’s thick, long beard look during the lockdown went viral, it is the turn of his successor – Virat Kohli. Kohli’s new look has surfaced on social space – and as expected – has gone viral. He is sporting long hair and a heavy beard. One has to admit that the 31-year-old desperately needs to visit a barber. Also Read - Fake News Alert: No Lockdown Will be Imposed in Jammu From Tomorrow | Here’s The Truth

Fans – who are usually used to seeing the current India captain in his short hair and a well-trimmed beard, will surely be taken by surprise. But, again one has to understand that due to the lockdown, he has been confined to his home and like a responsible citizen, has not risked going out.

Here is Kohli's new look:

Virat Kohli Recent Look

With Long Hair & Long Beard🔥😍 ReTweet🙌

If You’re Waiting For a

Photoshoot With This Stunning Look😎💥❣️ pic.twitter.com/RjKOHoiRIs — Virat Kohli Trends™ (@TrendVirat) July 8, 2020

From chatting with fellow cricketers and engaging in a workout session or two, Kohli has been doing things to keep himself busy and in a good headspace, considering he has not played cricket for the past three months due to the pandemic.

Kohli – who last played in New Zealand – was slated to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the cash-rich Indian Premier League which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Kohli, along with actress Anushka Sharma, is residing in Mumbai, which is one of the worst-hit cities.