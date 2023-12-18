Home

After Mumbai Indians, Will Hardik Pandya Edge Rohit Sharma to Lead Team India at T20 World Cup?

IPL 2024: With speculations rife, we now get to understand that Rohit is still the first-choice captain for the mega-event.

Hardik Pandya joined Mumbai Indians in 2015 when Rohit Sharma was the captain.

Mumbai: After Hardik Pandya was made captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise at the Indian Premier League (IPL), there have been speculations if he will take over from Rohit Sharma as India’s full-time captain at the T20 World Cup. With speculations rife, we now get to understand that Rohit is still the first-choice captain for the mega-event. While Rohit is yet to make it official, it is highly unlikely Hardik will lead the side at the marquee event. A report on Dainik Jagran confirmed this.

Hardik was recently made the captain of the MI franchise at the IPL. Hardik, who led Gujarat Titans to the title in their maiden season, would be expected to put up an impressive show with his former franchise.

