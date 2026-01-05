Home

After Mustafizur Rahman's Ban from IPL, KKR advised to sign Marco Jansen’s twin brother, Here’s what you should know

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had bought Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.20 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. However, due to recent guidelines from the BCCI, he has been released from the team. This has opened up options for KKR to find a replacement.

BCCI Issues Directive

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI, “Due to recent developments, KKR has been instructed to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad. If a replacement is needed, the BCCI will grant permission.”

A New Option for KKR: Duan Jansen

Former KKR and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Srivats Goswami tweeted a suggestion that South African fast-bowling all-rounder Duan Jansen, the twin brother of Marco Jansen, should be signed as Mustafizur’s replacement. Goswami wrote, “Marco Jansen’s brother Duan could be a good option for KKR. He can bat well too.”

Duan Jansen’s Performance

Duan, like Marco, is a fast-bowling all-rounder. He played one IPL match for Mumbai Indians in 2023. He is currently playing for Joburg Super Kings (SA20 2025-26) and was named Player of the Match in their first game for his figures of 4/23 in 4 overs.

T20 Experience and Capability

The 25-year-old Duan has played a total of 48 T20 matches for five teams so far – Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and North West. He has taken 46 wickets and scored 329 runs during this time.

