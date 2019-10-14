After a memorable double-century at Pune, India skipper Virat Kohli’s ICC Test ranking points that had gone below the 900-mark last week has risen over 900 points and he is now one shy of Australia’s Steve Smith, who is leading the tally with 937 points.

In the latest ICC Test Rankings, Ravichandran Ashwin, who had broken into the top 10 after his good show during the 1st Test, has now risen three more spots to the seventh spot. Ashwin had scalped six wickets at Pune. South Africa’s Vernon Philander, who did not have an ideal Test match drops three places to the eighth spot. Australia’s Pat Cummins remains the No 1 Test bowler with 908 points and he is followed by South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada in the second spot with 835 points.

⬆️ Ashwin

⬇️ Philander After taking six wickets in India’s win over South Africa in Pune, R Ashwin has continued his rise in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers. pic.twitter.com/1whGqEfnxk — ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2019

Meanwhile, India’s new Test opener Rohit Sharma has slipped five places to No 22 from a career-best 17th after the twin centuries in the first Test. India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara retained his No 4 spot in the latest rankings after the Pune Test.

Virat Kohli-led India thrashed South Africa by an innings and 137-runs to seal the ongoing three-match Test series 2-0. After the match, the Indian skipper said that the team will not take the foot off the gas in the third Test.

“We are not going to take the foot off the gas in the third Test. We are looking for a result and hopefully make it 3-0. No-one’s going to relax at any stage, that is a guarantee,” Kohli, who also won the Player of the Match award, said at the post-match presentation ceremony.