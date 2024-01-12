Home

After Rinku Singh; Shivam Dube Credits MS Dhoni Following Match-Winning Knock Between Ind-Afg 1st T20I at Mohali

Ind vs Afg: Following his Mohali heroics, Dube, who has worked closely with MS Dhoni, credited the CSK captain.

Mohali: Shivam Dube came up with the goods on a chilly night in Mohali on Thursday to guide India to a six-wicket win versus Afghanistan. Dube smashed a breathtaking 60* off 40 balls to help India gun down 159 and take a 1-0 lead in the series. For his good show with the bat, Dube was also awarded the player of the match. Following his Mohali heroics, Dube, who has worked closely with MS Dhoni, credited the CSK captain.

Shivam Dube said: “I learned it from MS Dhoni, I wanted to finish the match well. I always keep talking to Mahi bhai. He’s such a big legend. I always keep learning from him. He always rates me and that gives me motivation to keep playing well”.

