After Rishabh Pant; Praveen Kumar, Ex-India Cricketer, Survives Major Car Accident – Check DEETS

Praveen was not alone as he was accompanied by his son while he was returning from Pandav Nagar in his Land Rover Defender vehicle at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Praveen Kumar, Car Accident @ians

Meerut: Not long back, the news of Rishabh Pant’s car accident, shook the cricketing world. Despite the magnitude of the accident, Pant survived and now he is on his road back to recovery. On Tuesday night, an ex-India cricketer Praveen Kumar also met with an accident in Meerut. The former pacer was hit by a speeding canter near the commissioner’s residence in Meerut. Luckily, he escaped unhurt. The local police reached the spot and arrested the car the accused canter driver. Praveen was not alone as he was accompanied by his son while he was returning from Pandav Nagar in his Land Rover Defender vehicle at around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Following the accident, the crowd quickly gathered and they were the ones who caught the accused driver. On receiving the information, the Civil Line police station reached the spot.

SP City Piyush Kumar said that the canter driver was detained and sent to the police station. Praveen and his son are safe in the accident, the CO said.

This is not the first time Praveen met with an accident. In 2007, the former India pacer fell from open Jeep during the reception organized for his homecoming in Meerut.

He was at his prime during the 2007 to 2011 period. The ODI specialist featured in 68 ODIs in which he picked up 77 wickets. He also played six Tests and ten T20Is, picking 27 and eight wickets respectively.

Fans would be happy that the former India pacer escaped unhurt and that there is nothing serious to be worried about.

