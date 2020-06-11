After International Weightlifting Federation dropped the doping allegation against Sanjita Chanu, the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist could very well be conferred with Arjuna Award this year. Also Read - Sanjita Chanu Demands Apology And Compensation After IWF Clears Her of Doping Charges

Chanu won successive weightlifting gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 CWG and had filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court in 2017 challenging the national awards committee's decision to ignore her for the Arjuna Award in 2017.

As per the order of the HC in May 2018, the awards committee was directed to consider her name for the Arjuna Award. However, during that period, she was accused of doping by the IWF and thus HC asked the committee to keep their decision in a sealed envelope to be disclosed if Chanu is cleared of the charge.

Now, the Indian Weightlifting Federation has written a letter to the Sports Ministry to comply with the HC order.

“Now the dope positive case of Sanjita Chanu has been closed by international federation, the order passed by the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi on August 30, 2018 must be complied with and Sanjita (Chanu) will be conferred Arjuna Award-2017 for which she applied or Arjuna Awards-2018 as per orders of the HC for her meritorious achievements in weightlifting,” the letter read.

News agency PTI quoted a source in the national federation as claiming that the ministry has given assurance that Chanu’s case will be taken up soon.

“We have been contacted by the sports ministry, saying Sanjita’s (Chanu) case will be taken up this year,” the source said.

Chanu’s case was marred by several anomalies and administrative goof-ups that included assigning two different numbers to the same sample.

The Indian was informed of the decision by IWF via an email following which she has sought an apology and compensation as she accused the global governing body of robbing her the chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.