Home

Sports

After Sara, Sachin Tendulkar Becomes Latest Victim Of ‘Deepfake’; Urges Social Media Platforms ‘To Be On Alert’

After Sara, Sachin Tendulkar Becomes Latest Victim Of ‘Deepfake’; Urges Social Media Platforms ‘To Be On Alert’

The video on ‘X’ shows Sachin Tendulkar to be promoting a gaming platform that lures users to easy money.

Sachin Tendulkar became the latest victim of deepfake.

New Delhi: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the latest victim of deepfake after a video of the former Indian cricketer emerged where he can been seen promoting a gaming application, luring users for easy money. The 50-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) and dismissed the video ‘fake’. The voice in the video matches that of Tendulkar’s.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.