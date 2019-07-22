India tour of West Indies: Young Shubman Gill was not picked for India’s tour of West Indies after BCCI announced the squads. But that does not seem to have demoralised the young turk who went to bag the Player of the Series award after a stunning series against West Indies A. Gill amassed 218 runs in the five matches in West Indies. With the youngster in such rich form, it was surprising to see him not getting picked. After picking the player of the tournament award he took to Twitter and posted a picture with the trophy and captioned it as, “Brilliant series win and happy to have won the player of the tournament. Always proud to wear the blue of India.”
‘Shubman Gill is in the waiting list now since KL Rahul is back, he’ll be considered in future,’ said chief selector MSK Prasad.