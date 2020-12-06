After Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan bought a Major Cricket League franchise a couple of weeks back, it is believed that two Indian-origin CEOs are likely to get on board too. As per a report on TOI, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen are in all probability going to invest in the American Cricket Enterprises (ACE). Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara Falls to Bizarre Trap During Practice Game Between India A-Australia-A | WATCH

According to the same report, it is believed that while the actor's Knight Riders franchise will be based out of Los Angeles, Nadella is eyeing Seattle as Microsoft operates from there.

It is no secret that Nadella is an ardent follower of the game and has been busy working on a state-of-the-art oval at Redmond, Washington.

The Knight Riders are one of the biggest cricket franchises in the world – owning teams in IPL, the CPL and now the Los Angeles franchise (LA Knight Riders).

“For several years now, we have been expanding the Knight Riders brand globally, and closely watching the potential for T20 cricket in the USA. We are convinced that Major League Cricket has all the pieces in place to execute on its plans and we look forward to making our partnership an enormous success in the coming years,” Shah Rukh Khan was quoted as saying in a statement as per Mumbai Mirror.

KKR and Red Chillies Entertainment CEO Venky Mysore said the decision to venture into Major League Cricket is part of their long-term strategy.

“Our expansion into the US market is consistent with our long-term strategy. We look forward to the new challenge of building cricket in the world’s most sophisticated sports and media market. We believe that we can bring a huge amount of expertise to help make the Major League Cricket realise the potential that it undoubtedly has,” Mysore said.