Home

Sports

After Shanakas exit, Mohsin Naqvi decides to take legal action against players who leave PSL for IPL, says...

After Shanaka’s exit, Mohsin Naqvi decides to take legal action against players who leave PSL for IPL, says…

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi warns the players who leave PSL for IPL. Take a look and read the full story.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi warns the player who leaves PSL for IPL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, is all set to be kicked off on March 26. The first match of the tournament will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsgmen.

Mohsin Naqvi warns players leaving PSL for IPL

Ahead of the tournament, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi decided to take big action against the players who leave PSL to join the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Naqvi has warned that strict legal action could be taken against players who leave the PSL at the last moment to join the IPL as both leagues are clashing for the second straight year.

Dasun Shanaka joins Rajasthan Royals as Sam Curran’s replacement

Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka has become the latest player to do this. He pulled out of Lahore Qalandars to join Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Daniel Sams replaces Dasun Shanaka in the PSL

Star Australian player and one of the finest all-rounders of all time, Daniel Sams will replace Dasun Shanaka at Lahore Qalandars. However, Zimbabwe star pacer, Blessing Muzarabani has also left the PSL to join IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as Mustafizur Rahman’s replacement.

‘We will take action’: Mohsin Naqvi

Reflecting on players pulling out of the PSL, Mohsin Naqvi said, “We will take action against those players according to the rules.”

“There was a case last year too [Corbin Bosch, who was banned from the PSL for one year], and the same thing will happen this time,” he added.

“Clashing with the IPL is not an issue because if players are going there, we’re getting excellent players coming here as well. We could not afford to postpone the PSL because we have no other window all year.”

Several players withdraw from PSL citing personal reasons

There have been several other withdrawals from the PSL this season as well. Players like Gudakesh Motie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ottneil Baartman, and Spencer Johnson have pulled out.

However, most of them have said they withdrew due to personal reasons.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.