After Mohammed Amir announced his retirement from test cricket, the cricketer was seen dancing at a friend’s wedding. In a viral video that has been doing rounds on social media, the Pakistani pacer moved his legs alongside his wife on a Bollywood track.

Soon after calling it a day from the oldest form of the game, Amir was subjected to a lot of criticism. Former bowling greats of his own country started calling him and condemned his decision. However, the recent video of him dancing shows he is in a good frame of mind and has moved on with his decision.

Former bowling legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis went hard against Amir’s decision. The shock from Amir’s decision was not limited to Pakistan as the international fraternity of cricket suffered in utter disbelief.

Akram, condemning the decision on his official Twitter handle, said the bowler was at his peak and should not have retired at the time when he could have scaled greater heights in cricket.

To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it’s the ultimate format. Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 26, 2019

Mohammed Amir, after his return from suspension due to the infamous match-fixing scandal, emerged as Pakistan’s most consistent and lethal bowler. In a side that sees shuffling at a very frequent manner, Amir stayed and cemented his place, unlike many of his bowling partners. With some important away series coming in for Pakistan, the men in green will for sure miss the star bowlers.