After Virat Kohli; Doubts Now Over Injured Shubman Gill’s Participation in 3rd Test at Rajkot vs England

Ind vs Eng: With Gill not taking the field on Day four at Vizag, it now raises concerns over his availability for the third Test at Rajkot. Will he get fit in time?

Vizag: There are already reports claiming that Virat Kohli, who is on a break, may miss the third Test at Rajkot. While the BCCI is sweating over Kohli’s availability for the remainder of the Test series, there is another problem at hand for the Indian board. Young Shubman Gill has picked up a finger injury in his right index finger and has not taken to the field on Day 4 of the ongoing Test versus England in Vizag. With Gill not taking the field on Day four at Vizag, it now raises concerns over his availability for the third Test at Rajkot. Will he get fit in time?

Given the form Gill is in, if he does not play – it would be a major setback for the side.

Gill hit 104, but what surprised us all was that the young batter did not break into his customary century celebration. He usually bows after scoring a century in a way to thank the crowd, but there was nothing of that kind on Sunday. Instead it was a modest celebration from Gill after he reached the milestone.

“It felt good. I just thought the job was not done for the team. So, that’s why it was a little mellowed celebration,” he said while speaking to the press after the day’s play.

Claiming that it was not a wicket where one can hit on the rise, Gill also went on to reveal that it was a decent wicket to bat on. He said one has to apply himself and stay switched on all the time as the odd one is turning and keeping low.

