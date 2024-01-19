After Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni; Ravichandran Ashwin Also Receives Invite For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Home

Ravichandran Ashwin was the part of Indian squad that recently featured in the ODI World Cup 2023. The veteran cricketer had played one match in the marquee event.

New Delhi: India veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has received an invite for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony which is scheduled to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. Ashwin becomes the fifth cricketer so far after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and MS Dhoni who received the invite for the ceremony.

The picture of Ravichandran Ashwin receiving the invite has gone viral on social media, here is the picture:

Ashwin has been invited to Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/6dBuUro1Kj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2024

Ashwin will be the part of Indian squad that will feature in the upcoming Test series against England which will start from January 25. Earlier, the veteran spinner was featured in the recently concluded ODI World Cup where India lost against Australia in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Now, there are chances that Ravichandran Ashwin will also miss the India practice session along with Virat Kohli which is scheduled to start from January 20 in Hyderabad. There are reports that BCCI have planned a camp for the Test series where all the players who are the part of Test squad will assemble in Hyderabad on Janunary 20 for the prepration camp of Test series.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.