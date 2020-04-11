Out-of-favour India cricketer Suresh Raina is making the most of his time staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown across the country. Raina got a haircut from his wife Priyanka, taking a cue from India skipper Virat Kohli, who got a cut from his wife Anushka Sharma a week back. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan's Dapper Picture is so Loud, we Can Hear it Amid COVID-19 Lockdown Commotion

Raina posted his new-look picture on the micro-blogging platform Twitter and captioned it as, "I could not wait any longer, thanks for helping me @PriyankaCRaina #haircut #doityourself."

From making generous donations towards the coronavirus relief to asking citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, Raina has been contributing in his own way during the testing times.

Not long back, Raina was in Chennai for the pre-IPL camp of the Chennai Super Kings. He trained with Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Piyush Chawla among others in the first week of March before the camp was suspended.

Meanwhile, with the coronavirus outbreak affecting most major sporting events, it is highly unlikely that the cash-rich Indian Premier League will take place amid the deadly pandemic.

In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone past the 7000-mark and is on the rise.