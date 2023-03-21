Home

After Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav Visits Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of IPL 2023 | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: Umesh paid a visit to Ujjain's iconic Mahakaleshwar temple to take the blessings of the almighty. Looks like the temple in Ujjain has become the go-to spot for Indian cricketers.

Ujjain: India pacer Umesh Yadav had a decent Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The pacer will now have to switch formats as he would feature for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming season of the IPL. Ahead of the IPL season, Umesh paid a visit to Ujjain’s iconic Mahakaleshwar temple to take the blessings of the almighty. Looks like the temple in Ujjain has become the go-to spot for Indian cricketers. Not long back, former India captain Virat Kohli had paid a visit to the same place with his wife and actress, Anushka Sharma, ahead of the fourth Test at Ahmedabad.

Here is the clip of the Indian pacer at the temple:

Umesh would surely be one of the important cricketers for the KKR franchise. He would be expected to get the early breakthroughs with the new ball inside the powerplay.

KKR Full squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jadadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan

Last season, the Knights failed to qualify for playoffs. During the league stage, they played 14 games, winning 6 and losing 8. With 12 points, they finished in the 7th spot in the points table. KKR has won IPL title twice- in IPL 2012 and IPL 2014. They will aim to win their 3rd title in IPL 2023.

