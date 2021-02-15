If India captain Virat Kohli urged fans to cheer the hosts on on day two of the second Test, English allrounder Ben Stokes was doing a headstand on day three during the Test at Chepauk to entertain fans. It happened just after lunch when the players were walking out on the field. After walking up to the slip cordon, Stokes decided to do the stunt and received huge applause from the Chennai crowd. Also Read - Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: IND Nine Down; Ashwin Solid

Here is the video: Also Read - 'When The Ball Starts to Turn, People Pose a Problem' - Sunil Gavaskar Thrashes Criticism of Chennai Pitch

After winning the first Test convincingly, England are in trouble in the second Test and they would hope Stokes can bail them out. For India, almost everything has gone according to plan as they posted a mammoth 329 on a rank-turner, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s 161.

The Indian bowlers, especially Ravichandran Ashwin was in form as he picked up yet another five-wicket haul to bundle out the tourists for a paltry 134 – ensuring the hosts take a lead of 205 runs.

In the second innings when the pitch became really bad, India still managed to play well. The English spinners picked wickets but India scored runs at a brisk pace. Indian skipper Virat Kohli who registered a rare duck in the first essay, scored 62 in the second innings. Ashwin was the star with the bat in the second innings.

At the time of filing the copy, Ashwin was 18 runs shy of what will be a memorable hundred on a tricky pitch. India are 242 for nine. India lead by 437 runs.

With a win which is most likely, India will level the four-match series 1-1. That would set up the last two Tests beautifully from the perspective of the fans.